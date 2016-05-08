Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Hajduk Split 0 Inter Zapresic 2 Istra 1961 0 NK Split 0 Saturday, May 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 NK Zagreb 0 Osijek 1 Rijeka 1 Friday, May 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Dinamo Zagreb 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Dinamo Zagreb 35 25 7 3 63 19 82 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 35 20 14 1 54 20 74 3 Hajduk Split 35 16 10 9 43 26 58 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 35 16 4 15 56 49 52 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 35 10 16 9 28 27 46 6 Inter Zapresic 35 10 14 11 35 46 44 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 35 9 12 14 39 42 39 8 Osijek 35 7 13 15 25 45 34 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 35 4 12 19 23 56 24 ------------------------- R10 NK Zagreb 35 3 8 24 25 61 17 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0