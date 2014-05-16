Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, May 16 NK Split 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Dinamo Zagreb 35 25 6 4 80 26 81 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 35 20 10 5 70 35 70 3 Hajduk Split 35 17 11 7 58 41 62 4 NK Split 36 14 10 12 41 41 52 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 36 15 7 14 57 59 52 6 Istra 1961 35 12 8 15 45 55 44 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 35 7 11 17 46 63 32 8 Osijek 35 8 8 19 37 61 32 ------------------------- 9 Zadar 35 9 5 21 34 67 32 ------------------------- 10 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac 35 7 8 20 40 60 29 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 17 Dinamo Zagreb v Hajduk Split (1300) Osijek v NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac (1700) Rijeka v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1700) Zadar v Istra 1961 (1800)
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings