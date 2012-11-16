Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 16 Inter Zapresic 2 Istra 1961 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 15 11 2 2 33 13 35 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 15 8 3 4 25 13 27 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 15 7 4 4 23 19 25 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 15 7 3 5 23 18 24 ------------------------- 5 Rijeka 15 7 3 5 22 20 24 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 15 7 3 5 24 23 24 7 Osijek 15 5 7 3 18 12 22 8 Inter Zapresic 16 4 7 5 20 20 19 9 Istra 1961 16 5 4 7 14 17 19 10 Cibalia 15 3 3 9 12 24 12 11 Zadar 15 2 4 9 14 29 10 ------------------------- 12 NK Zagreb 15 2 3 10 8 28 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 17 Cibalia v NK Split (1400) Dinamo Zagreb v Zadar (1400) Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v NK Zagreb (1400) Hajduk Split v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1800) Sunday, November 18 Rijeka v Osijek (1800)
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.