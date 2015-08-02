Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Hajduk Split 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2
Rijeka 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1
Saturday, August 1
Inter Zapresic 0 NK Split 0
Osijek 2 Istra 1961 2
Friday, July 31
NK Zagreb 0 Dinamo Zagreb 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 4 2 2 0 9 3 8
-------------------------
2 NK Split 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
3 Istra 1961 4 2 1 1 10 10 7
-------------------------
4 Rijeka 4 1 3 0 9 7 6
-------------------------
5 Osijek 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 1 1 2 10 8 4
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 0 3 1 8 10 3
8 Hajduk Split 4 0 3 1 4 7 3
-------------------------
9 Inter Zapresic 4 0 3 1 2 6 3
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation