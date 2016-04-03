BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Dinamo Zagreb 3 Osijek 0 NK Split 0 Hajduk Split 0 Saturday, April 2 Istra 1961 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Rijeka 0 Friday, April 1 NK Zagreb 0 Inter Zapresic 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 29 20 6 3 56 19 66 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 29 17 11 1 47 18 62 3 Hajduk Split 29 14 9 6 36 20 51 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 29 13 4 12 49 43 43 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 29 10 12 7 28 24 42 6 Inter Zapresic 29 7 13 9 26 40 34 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 29 7 10 12 32 36 31 8 Osijek 29 6 9 14 22 41 27 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 29 4 10 15 22 45 22 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 29 1 8 20 19 51 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.