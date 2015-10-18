Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
NK Split 1 Inter Zapresic 1
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Hajduk Split 1
Saturday, October 17
Istra 1961 2 Osijek 1
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Rijeka 2
Friday, October 16
Dinamo Zagreb 4 NK Zagreb 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 13 7 6 0 30 8 27
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 13 7 5 1 18 8 26
3 Rijeka 13 6 7 0 23 9 25
-------------------------
4 NK Split 13 5 4 4 13 12 19
-------------------------
5 Istra 1961 13 4 5 4 16 21 17
6 Inter Zapresic 13 3 7 3 13 18 16
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 13 4 2 7 19 22 14
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 2 7 4 16 19 13
-------------------------
9 Osijek 13 2 3 8 10 25 9
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 13 0 4 9 11 27 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation