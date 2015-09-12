Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Hajduk Split 1 NK Zagreb 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 NK Split 1
Friday, September 11
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Dinamo Zagreb 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 9 5 4 0 20 4 19
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 9 4 4 1 12 8 16
3 NK Split 9 4 3 2 11 8 15
-------------------------
4 Rijeka 8 3 5 0 16 7 14
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 9 3 1 5 15 17 10
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 9 2 4 3 15 17 10
7 Istra 1961 8 2 4 2 12 15 10
8 Inter Zapresic 8 2 4 2 6 10 10
-------------------------
9 Osijek 8 1 2 5 5 17 5
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 9 0 3 6 7 16 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Osijek v Inter Zapresic (1500)
Istra 1961 v Rijeka (1700)