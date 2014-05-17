Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Hajduk Split 0 aband.85' Osijek 1 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac 1 Rijeka 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Zadar 1 Istra 1961 0 Friday, May 16 NK Split 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Dinamo Zagreb 35 25 6 4 80 26 81 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 36 21 10 5 72 35 73 3 Hajduk Split 35 17 11 7 58 41 62 4 NK Split 36 14 10 12 41 41 52 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 36 15 7 14 57 59 52 6 Istra 1961 36 12 8 16 45 56 44 7 Zadar 36 10 5 21 35 67 35 8 Osijek 36 8 9 19 38 62 33 ------------------------- 9 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 36 7 11 18 46 65 32 ------------------------- R10 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac 36 7 9 20 41 61 30 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 17 Dinamo Zagreb v Hajduk Split (1300) aband.85'
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.