Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
Cibalia 1 NK Split 0
Sunday, October 30
Hajduk Split 1 Osijek 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Rijeka 2
Saturday, October 29
Inter Zapresic 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Istra 1961 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 14 12 2 0 31 6 38
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 14 10 2 2 23 10 32
3 Hajduk Split 14 8 4 2 26 12 28
-------------------------
4 Osijek 14 8 3 3 19 12 27
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 14 4 2 8 16 19 14
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 14 3 5 6 13 20 14
7 Inter Zapresic 14 2 6 6 12 20 12
8 Istra 1961 14 2 5 7 13 21 11
-------------------------
9 Cibalia 14 1 5 8 10 29 8
-------------------------
10 NK Split 14 1 4 9 6 20 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation