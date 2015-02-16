Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 16
Dinamo Zagreb 2 Zadar 0
Sunday, February 15
Hajduk Split 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1
Istra 1961 0 Rijeka 0
Saturday, February 14
Osijek 4 NK Split 0
NK Zagreb 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 6
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 21 17 4 0 52 12 55
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 20 13 4 3 43 17 43
3 Hajduk Split 20 10 5 5 41 29 35
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 21 9 4 8 43 37 31
-------------------------
5 NK Zagreb 21 7 6 8 26 33 27
6 NK Split 21 4 10 7 24 28 22
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 21 5 5 11 19 32 20
8 Istra 1961 21 3 9 9 21 34 18
-------------------------
9 Osijek 21 5 3 13 23 37 18
-------------------------
10 Zadar 21 4 4 13 21 54 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation