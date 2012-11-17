Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 17
Cibalia 2 NK Split 1
Dinamo Zagreb 5 Zadar 0
Hajduk Split 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 NK Zagreb 0
Friday, November 16
Inter Zapresic 2 Istra 1961 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 16 12 2 2 38 13 38
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 16 8 4 4 25 13 28
3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 16 8 3 5 25 23 27
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 16 7 5 4 23 19 26
-------------------------
5 NK Split 16 7 3 6 24 20 24
6 Rijeka 15 7 3 5 22 20 24
7 Osijek 15 5 7 3 18 12 22
8 Inter Zapresic 16 4 7 5 20 20 19
9 Istra 1961 16 5 4 7 14 17 19
10 Cibalia 16 4 3 9 14 25 15
11 Zadar 16 2 4 10 14 34 10
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 16 2 3 11 8 29 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 18
Rijeka v Osijek (1800)