Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Hajduk Split 2 Rijeka 4 Inter Zapresic 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Saturday, August 20 Cibalia 1 Istra 1961 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Osijek 3 Friday, August 19 Dinamo Zagreb 1 NK Split 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 6 5 1 0 14 4 16 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 6 5 1 0 13 3 16 3 Osijek 6 4 1 1 10 6 13 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 6 3 1 2 10 9 10 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 6 2 3 1 8 6 9 6 Inter Zapresic 6 1 2 3 7 11 5 7 Cibalia 6 0 3 3 8 13 3 8 NK Split 6 0 3 3 2 7 3 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 6 0 3 3 3 11 3 ------------------------- 10 Lokomotiva Zagreb 6 0 2 4 5 10 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)