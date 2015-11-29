Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Dinamo Zagreb 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1
Saturday, November 28
Rijeka 1 Istra 1961 0
NK Zagreb 0 Hajduk Split 2
Friday, November 27
Inter Zapresic 0 Osijek 0
NK Split 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 18 10 8 0 32 12 38
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 18 10 6 2 37 13 36
3 Hajduk Split 18 10 5 3 26 13 35
-------------------------
4 NK Split 18 8 5 5 20 16 29
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 18 7 2 9 27 29 23
6 Inter Zapresic 18 4 8 6 17 28 20
7 Istra 1961 18 4 7 7 17 27 19
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 18 3 8 7 21 25 17
-------------------------
9 Osijek 18 3 6 9 13 28 15
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 18 1 5 12 14 33 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation