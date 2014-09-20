Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
Istra 1961 1 NK Zagreb 2
NK Split 1 Hajduk Split 1
Friday, September 19
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Zadar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 8 7 1 0 22 7 22
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 8 7 0 1 22 6 21
3 Hajduk Split 9 3 3 3 21 15 12
-------------------------
4 NK Zagreb 9 3 3 3 15 15 12
-------------------------
5 Zadar 9 3 2 4 12 23 11
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 9 3 1 5 17 19 10
7 NK Split 9 2 4 3 10 12 10
8 Istra 1961 9 1 5 3 8 11 8
8 Osijek 8 2 2 4 8 11 8
-------------------------
10 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 8 1 1 6 4 20 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Osijek (1400)
Rijeka v Dinamo Zagreb (1700)