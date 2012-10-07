Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Dinamo Zagreb 4
Saturday, October 6
Osijek 2 NK Split 2
Rijeka 2 Istra 1961 1
Friday, October 5
Hajduk Split 4 Cibalia 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Zadar 1
NK Zagreb 1 Inter Zapresic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 11 8 2 1 27 11 26
-------------------------
2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 11 6 1 4 20 19 19
3 Hajduk Split 11 5 3 3 20 12 18
-------------------------
4 Osijek 11 4 6 1 13 7 18
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 11 5 3 3 16 13 18
6 Rijeka 11 5 3 3 14 13 18
7 NK Split 11 5 2 4 17 13 17
8 Istra 1961 11 3 3 5 9 12 12
9 Inter Zapresic 11 2 5 4 14 15 11
10 Cibalia 11 3 2 6 11 18 11
11 Zadar 11 1 4 6 11 20 7
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 11 1 2 8 5 24 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation