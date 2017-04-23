April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
NK Split 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Saturday, April 22
Dinamo Zagreb 0 Hajduk Split 2
Istra 1961 1 Rijeka 1
Friday, April 21
Cibalia 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1
Osijek 2 Inter Zapresic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 29 22 7 0 57 17 73
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 29 21 5 3 49 19 68
3 Osijek 29 17 5 7 45 28 56
4 Hajduk Split 29 15 8 6 49 24 53
-------------------------
5 Istra 1961 29 8 9 12 27 40 33
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 29 7 10 12 30 35 31
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 29 8 6 15 33 34 30
8 Inter Zapresic 29 4 12 13 24 40 24
-------------------------
9 NK Split 29 3 8 18 10 42 17
-------------------------
10 Cibalia 29 2 6 21 20 65 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation