Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 1
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Dinamo Zagreb 3
Rijeka 1 Hajduk Split 0
NK Split 1 Inter Zapresic 0
Zadar 1 Istra 1961 1
Friday, August 31
NK Zagreb 0 Cibalia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 7 6 1 0 20 6 19
-------------------------
2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 6 5 0 1 13 6 15
3 NK Split 7 4 0 3 10 7 12
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 7 3 2 2 11 7 11
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 7 3 2 2 10 8 11
6 Istra 1961 7 3 2 2 7 6 11
7 Osijek 6 2 4 0 6 2 10
8 Rijeka 7 2 3 2 5 7 9
9 Inter Zapresic 7 1 2 4 5 10 5
10 Cibalia 7 1 2 4 4 10 5
11 Zadar 7 0 4 3 4 10 4
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 7 0 0 7 2 18 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 2
Osijek v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1900)