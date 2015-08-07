Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 7
NK Split 3 NK Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 NK Split 5 3 2 0 7 2 11
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 4 2 2 0 9 3 8
3 Istra 1961 4 2 1 1 10 10 7
-------------------------
4 Rijeka 4 1 3 0 9 7 6
-------------------------
5 Osijek 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 1 1 2 10 8 4
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 0 3 1 8 10 3
8 Hajduk Split 4 0 3 1 4 7 3
-------------------------
9 Inter Zapresic 4 0 3 1 2 6 3
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 5 0 2 3 4 10 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 8
Istra 1961 v Inter Zapresic (1700)
Dinamo Zagreb v Rijeka (1900)
Sunday, August 9
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Osijek (1900)
Monday, August 10
Lokomotiva Zagreb v Hajduk Split (1800)