Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Dinamo Zagreb 1 NK Split 0
Saturday, February 27
Osijek 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3
Rijeka 1 Hajduk Split 0
Friday, February 26
Inter Zapresic 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1
NK Zagreb 1 Istra 1961 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 24 16 6 2 47 15 54
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 24 13 10 1 38 16 49
3 Hajduk Split 24 12 6 6 32 18 42
-------------------------
4 NK Split 24 9 9 6 24 20 36
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 24 11 3 10 39 36 36
6 Inter Zapresic 24 6 11 7 24 34 29
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 24 5 9 10 26 33 24
8 Istra 1961 24 4 9 11 21 37 21
-------------------------
9 Osijek 24 4 8 12 16 34 20
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 24 1 7 16 18 42 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation