Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Hajduk Split 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Rijeka 1 Istra 1961 0 Friday, December 16 Inter Zapresic 2 Osijek 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 20 16 4 0 39 8 52 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 20 14 4 2 32 13 46 3 Osijek 20 11 5 4 28 18 38 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 20 11 4 5 33 18 37 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 19 6 6 7 19 22 24 6 Inter Zapresic 20 4 8 8 19 28 20 7 Istra 1961 20 4 7 9 21 30 19 8 Lokomotiva Zagreb 19 5 2 12 21 27 17 ------------------------- 9 NK Split 19 1 5 13 7 27 8 ------------------------- 10 Cibalia 19 1 5 13 14 42 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Cibalia (1400) Lokomotiva Zagreb v NK Split (1600)