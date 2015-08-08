Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 8
Dinamo Zagreb 0 Rijeka 0
Istra 1961 0 Inter Zapresic 0
Friday, August 7
NK Split 3 NK Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 NK Split 5 3 2 0 7 2 11
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 5 2 3 0 9 3 9
3 Istra 1961 5 2 2 1 10 10 8
-------------------------
4 Rijeka 5 1 4 0 9 7 7
-------------------------
5 Osijek 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 1 1 2 10 8 4
7 Inter Zapresic 5 0 4 1 2 6 4
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 0 3 1 8 10 3
-------------------------
9 Hajduk Split 4 0 3 1 4 7 3
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 5 0 2 3 4 10 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 9
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Osijek (1900)
Monday, August 10
Lokomotiva Zagreb v Hajduk Split (1800)