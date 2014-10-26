Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Dinamo Zagreb 5 Osijek 0
Rijeka 1 NK Split 1
Saturday, October 25
Hajduk Split 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2
Istra 1961 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Friday, October 24
NK Zagreb 3 Zadar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 13 11 2 0 35 9 35
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 13 9 2 2 31 11 29
3 Hajduk Split 13 5 5 3 27 18 20
-------------------------
4 NK Split 13 4 5 4 17 15 17
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 13 5 2 6 24 24 17
6 NK Zagreb 13 4 4 5 19 22 16
7 Istra 1961 13 3 5 5 12 16 14
8 Osijek 13 3 2 8 12 24 11
-------------------------
9 Zadar 13 3 2 8 14 36 11
-------------------------
10 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 2 3 8 7 23 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation