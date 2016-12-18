Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 NK Split 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 Cibalia 0
Saturday, December 17
Hajduk Split 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Rijeka 1 Istra 1961 0
Friday, December 16
Inter Zapresic 2 Osijek 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 20 16 4 0 39 8 52
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 20 14 4 2 32 13 46
3 Osijek 20 11 5 4 28 18 38
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 20 11 4 5 33 18 37
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 20 7 6 7 23 22 27
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 20 6 2 12 24 27 20
7 Inter Zapresic 20 4 8 8 19 28 20
8 Istra 1961 20 4 7 9 21 30 19
-------------------------
9 NK Split 20 1 5 14 7 30 8
-------------------------
10 Cibalia 20 1 5 14 14 46 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation