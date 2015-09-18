Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 18
Osijek 0 NK Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 9 5 4 0 20 4 19
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 9 4 5 0 17 7 17
3 Hajduk Split 9 4 4 1 12 8 16
-------------------------
4 NK Split 9 4 3 2 11 8 15
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 9 3 1 5 15 17 10
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 9 2 4 3 15 17 10
7 Istra 1961 9 2 4 3 12 16 10
8 Inter Zapresic 9 2 4 3 7 13 10
-------------------------
9 Osijek 10 2 3 5 8 18 9
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 10 0 4 6 7 16 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 19
Hajduk Split v Dinamo Zagreb (1500)
Rijeka v Inter Zapresic (1715)
Sunday, September 20
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Istra 1961 (1500)
Lokomotiva Zagreb v NK Split (1700)