Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 16 12 2 2 38 13 38 ------------------------- 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 17 8 5 4 26 20 29 3 Hajduk Split 16 8 4 4 25 13 28 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 16 8 3 5 25 21 27 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 17 8 3 6 26 26 27 6 NK Split 16 7 3 6 24 20 24 7 Osijek 16 5 7 4 19 15 22 8 Inter Zapresic 16 4 7 5 20 20 19 9 Istra 1961 16 5 4 7 14 17 19 10 Cibalia 16 4 3 9 14 25 15 11 Zadar 16 2 4 10 14 34 10 ------------------------- 12 NK Zagreb 16 2 3 11 8 29 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Osijek v Hajduk Split (1400) NK Split v Istra 1961 (1400) Rijeka v Inter Zapresic (1800) Sunday, November 25 NK Zagreb v Dinamo Zagreb (1800)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.