April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Hajduk Split 3 Istra 1961 0
Inter Zapresic 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Saturday, April 9
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Rijeka 3 NK Zagreb 0
Friday, April 8
Osijek 0 NK Split 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 30 21 6 3 57 19 69
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 30 18 11 1 50 18 65
3 Hajduk Split 30 15 9 6 39 20 54
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 30 14 4 12 51 43 46
-------------------------
5 NK Split 30 10 13 7 28 24 43
6 Inter Zapresic 30 7 13 10 26 41 34
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 30 7 10 13 32 38 31
8 Osijek 30 6 10 14 22 41 28
-------------------------
9 Istra 1961 30 4 10 16 22 48 22
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 30 1 8 21 19 54 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation