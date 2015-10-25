Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Rijeka 2 Dinamo Zagreb 1
NK Zagreb 1 NK Split 2
Saturday, October 24
Hajduk Split 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1
Inter Zapresic 3 Istra 1961 0
Friday, October 23
Osijek 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hajduk Split 14 8 5 1 20 9 29
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 14 7 7 0 25 10 28
3 Dinamo Zagreb 14 7 6 1 31 10 27
-------------------------
4 NK Split 14 6 4 4 15 13 22
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 14 4 7 3 16 18 19
6 Istra 1961 14 4 5 5 16 24 17
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 14 2 8 4 16 19 14
8 Lokomotiva Zagreb 14 4 2 8 20 24 14
-------------------------
9 Osijek 14 2 4 8 10 25 10
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 14 0 4 10 12 29 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation