Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Dinamo Zagreb 1 NK Zagreb 1
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Rijeka 1
Osijek 2 Hajduk Split 0
NK Split 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Saturday, August 23
Zadar 1 Istra 1961 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 6 5 1 0 17 5 16
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 6 5 0 1 15 5 15
3 Hajduk Split 6 3 1 2 16 9 10
-------------------------
4 NK Split 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
-------------------------
5 Istra 1961 6 1 4 1 7 7 7
6 Osijek 6 2 1 3 8 10 7
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 6 2 0 4 13 16 6
8 NK Zagreb 6 1 2 3 9 11 5
-------------------------
9 Zadar 6 1 2 3 6 17 5
-------------------------
10 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 6 1 1 4 4 14 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation