Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 6
Istra 1961 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2
NK Zagreb 0 Osijek 1
Saturday, December 5
Dinamo Zagreb 2 Hajduk Split 1
NK Split 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1
Friday, December 4
Inter Zapresic 0 Rijeka 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 19 11 6 2 39 14 39
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 19 10 9 0 32 12 39
3 Hajduk Split 19 10 5 4 27 15 35
-------------------------
4 NK Split 19 8 6 5 21 17 30
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 19 7 3 9 28 30 24
6 Inter Zapresic 19 4 9 6 17 28 21
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 19 4 8 7 23 25 20
8 Istra 1961 19 4 7 8 17 29 19
-------------------------
9 Osijek 19 4 6 9 14 28 18
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 19 1 5 13 14 34 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation