Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 19 Hajduk Split 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Rijeka 0 Inter Zapresic 0 Friday, September 18 Osijek 0 NK Zagreb 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 10 5 5 0 20 4 20 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 10 4 6 0 17 7 18 3 Hajduk Split 10 4 5 1 12 8 17 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 9 4 3 2 11 8 15 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 10 2 5 3 7 13 11 6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 9 3 1 5 15 17 10 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 9 2 4 3 15 17 10 8 Istra 1961 9 2 4 3 12 16 10 ------------------------- 9 Osijek 10 2 3 5 8 18 9 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 10 0 4 6 7 16 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 20 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Istra 1961 (1500) Lokomotiva Zagreb v NK Split (1700)