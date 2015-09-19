Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
Hajduk Split 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Rijeka 0 Inter Zapresic 0
Friday, September 18
Osijek 0 NK Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 10 5 5 0 20 4 20
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 10 4 6 0 17 7 18
3 Hajduk Split 10 4 5 1 12 8 17
-------------------------
4 NK Split 9 4 3 2 11 8 15
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 10 2 5 3 7 13 11
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 9 3 1 5 15 17 10
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 9 2 4 3 15 17 10
8 Istra 1961 9 2 4 3 12 16 10
-------------------------
9 Osijek 10 2 3 5 8 18 9
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 10 0 4 6 7 16 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Istra 1961 (1500)
Lokomotiva Zagreb v NK Split (1700)