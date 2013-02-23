Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 23
Osijek 0 Istra 1961 0
Rijeka 0 Cibalia 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Inter Zapresic 2
Friday, February 22
Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 NK Split 2
NK Zagreb 2 Zadar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Dinamo Zagreb 20 14 2 4 44 17 44
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 20 10 6 4 29 14 36
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 21 10 6 5 32 25 36
-------------------------
4 NK Split 21 10 3 8 33 27 33
-------------------------
5 Rijeka 21 9 6 6 29 27 33
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 21 9 5 7 30 30 32
7 Osijek 21 6 9 6 21 20 27
8 Istra 1961 21 5 7 9 19 24 22
9 Inter Zapresic 21 4 8 9 23 28 20
10 Cibalia 21 5 5 11 18 31 20
11 Zadar 21 5 5 11 22 38 20
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 21 5 4 12 16 35 19
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 24
Hajduk Split v Dinamo Zagreb (1700)