April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 6
Cibalia 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Rijeka 1 Osijek 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 NK Split 0
Zadar 3 Istra 1961 2
Friday, April 5
NK Zagreb 0 Dinamo Zagreb 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 26 18 4 4 57 18 58
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 26 13 7 6 36 30 46
3 Hajduk Split 25 12 7 6 37 21 43
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 26 12 7 7 42 33 43
-------------------------
5 NK Split 26 12 6 8 38 28 42
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 26 9 7 10 31 37 34
7 Istra 1961 26 7 9 10 28 29 30
8 Osijek 26 6 12 8 21 25 30
9 Zadar 26 7 6 13 28 50 27
10 Cibalia 26 7 5 14 22 35 26
11 Inter Zapresic 25 4 10 11 27 34 22
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 26 6 4 16 23 50 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 7
Inter Zapresic v Hajduk Split (1700)