March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, March 3
Istra 1961 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Wednesday, March 2
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Inter Zapresic 2
NK Split 1 Rijeka 2
Tuesday, March 1
Hajduk Split 2 Osijek 2
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 NK Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 25 17 6 2 48 15 57
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 25 14 10 1 40 17 52
3 Hajduk Split 25 12 7 6 34 20 43
-------------------------
4 NK Split 25 9 9 7 25 22 36
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 25 11 3 11 40 38 36
6 Inter Zapresic 25 7 11 7 26 35 32
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 25 6 9 10 29 33 27
8 Istra 1961 25 4 9 12 21 38 21
-------------------------
9 Osijek 25 4 9 12 18 36 21
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 25 1 7 17 18 45 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 5
NK Zagreb v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1400)
Inter Zapresic v Hajduk Split (1600)
Sunday, March 6
Dinamo Zagreb v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1400)
Rijeka v Osijek (1600)
Monday, March 7
NK Split v Istra 1961 (1700)