Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 5
NK Split 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Zadar 2 Hajduk Split 4
Saturday, August 4
Cibalia 1 Inter Zapresic 1
Istra 1961 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Friday, August 3
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Osijek 0
NK Zagreb 0 Rijeka 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hajduk Split 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
-------------------------
2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
3 Dinamo Zagreb 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
-------------------------
4 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
-------------------------
5 NK Split 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
6 Osijek 3 1 2 0 1 0 5
7 Rijeka 3 1 1 1 1 2 4
8 Inter Zapresic 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
9 Zadar 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
10 Istra 1961 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
11 Cibalia 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation