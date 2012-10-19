Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 19
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 NK Zagreb 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 11 8 2 1 27 11 26
-------------------------
2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 12 5 4 3 17 14 19
3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 11 6 1 4 20 19 19
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 11 5 3 3 20 12 18
-------------------------
5 Osijek 11 4 6 1 13 7 18
6 Rijeka 11 5 3 3 14 13 18
7 NK Split 11 5 2 4 17 13 17
8 Istra 1961 11 3 3 5 9 12 12
9 Inter Zapresic 11 2 5 4 14 15 11
10 Cibalia 11 3 2 6 11 18 11
11 Zadar 11 1 4 6 11 20 7
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 12 1 3 8 6 25 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 20
Inter Zapresic v Dinamo Zagreb (1300)
Osijek v Zadar (1600)
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Cibalia (1600)
Rijeka v NK Split (1700)
Sunday, October 21
Hajduk Split v Istra 1961 (1700)