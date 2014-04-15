UPDATE 3-Soccer-Ahmad ousts veteran Hayatou as CAF president
* Six executive committee members voted out (adds more detail on executive committee)
April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 15 Rijeka 3 Zadar 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Osijek 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 30 22 5 3 67 23 71 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 31 18 9 4 60 29 63 3 Hajduk Split 30 16 10 4 51 29 58 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 30 13 8 9 34 29 47 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 30 13 4 13 45 45 43 6 Istra 1961 30 10 6 14 37 48 36 7 Zadar 31 9 5 17 29 55 32 8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 31 5 10 16 35 56 25 9 Osijek 31 6 7 18 30 56 25 10 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac 30 4 8 18 30 48 20 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 16 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac v Hajduk Split (1500) Lokomotiva Zagreb v Istra 1961 (1700) NK Split v Dinamo Zagreb (1700) Saturday, April 19 Zadar v NK Split (1400) Osijek v Rijeka (1700) Monday, April 21 Istra 1961 v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1500) Hajduk Split v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1600)
* Six executive committee members voted out (adds more detail on executive committee)
MILAN, March 16 Controversial Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said he is ready to throw in the towel after more criticism by supporters.
BARCELONA, March 16 Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.