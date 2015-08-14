Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 14
Inter Zapresic 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 NK Split 5 3 2 0 7 2 11
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 5 2 3 0 9 3 9
3 Istra 1961 5 2 2 1 10 10 8
-------------------------
4 Rijeka 5 1 4 0 9 7 7
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 6 1 4 1 4 7 7
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 6 1 3 2 12 12 6
7 Hajduk Split 5 1 3 1 6 8 6
8 Osijek 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiva Zagreb 5 1 1 3 11 10 4
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 5 0 2 3 4 10 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 15
Rijeka v Hajduk Split (1700)
Dinamo Zagreb v NK Split (1900)
Sunday, August 16
NK Zagreb v Istra 1961 (1700)
Monday, August 17
Osijek v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1800)