May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Cibalia 1 Inter Zapresic 0 NK Split 0 Istra 1961 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 NK Zagreb 3 Friday, May 17 Hajduk Split 1 Osijek 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Dinamo Zagreb 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Dinamo Zagreb 32 23 5 4 65 19 74 ------------------------- 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 32 16 8 8 53 37 56 3 Hajduk Split 32 14 10 8 44 28 52 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 32 15 6 11 47 35 51 ------------------------- 5 Rijeka 31 14 8 9 40 38 50 6 Istra 1961 32 11 10 11 34 31 43 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 32 10 9 13 35 48 39 8 Osijek 32 8 12 12 24 33 36 9 Inter Zapresic 32 7 11 14 34 41 32 10 Cibalia 32 9 5 18 29 43 32 11 Zadar 31 8 8 15 34 57 32 ------------------------- R12 NK Zagreb 32 7 6 19 27 56 27 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 Rijeka v Zadar (1700)