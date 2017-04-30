Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Istra 1961 0 Hajduk Split 2 NK Split 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Saturday, April 29 Dinamo Zagreb 6 Cibalia 0 Rijeka 2 Inter Zapresic 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 31 24 7 0 61 17 79 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 31 22 5 4 56 21 71 3 Hajduk Split 31 17 8 6 56 26 59 4 Osijek 30 17 5 8 45 30 56 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 31 8 11 12 32 36 35 6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 30 9 6 15 34 34 33 7 Istra 1961 31 8 9 14 27 43 33 8 Inter Zapresic 31 4 13 14 25 43 25 ------------------------- 9 NK Split 31 3 9 19 12 47 18 ------------------------- 10 Cibalia 31 2 7 22 21 72 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 1 Osijek v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1600)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara