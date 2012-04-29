Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Cibalia 2 Rijeka 0
Saturday, April 28 Dinamo Zagreb 4 Istra 1961 1 Karlovac 1 Sibenik 0 NK Lucko 3 NK Varazdin 0 awd. Osijek 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 NK Split 2 NK Zagreb 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Zadar 0
Friday, April 27 Inter Zapresic 1 Hajduk Split 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Dinamo Zagreb 28 22 5 1 70 11 71 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 28 15 6 7 47 23 51 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 28 14 8 6 38 24 50 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 28 13 7 8 42 32 46 ------------------------- 5 Cibalia 28 13 6 9 35 30 45 6 NK Zagreb 28 12 6 10 34 39 42 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 28 11 7 10 30 31 40 8 Osijek 28 10 9 9 39 37 39 9 Zadar 28 11 6 11 27 37 39 10 Istra 1961 28 10 8 10 30 31 38 11 Inter Zapresic 28 10 5 13 30 32 35 ------------------------- 12 Rijeka 28 8 10 10 26 27 34 13 NK Lucko 28 6 11 11 27 34 29 R14 Sibenik 28 6 7 15 26 38 25 R15 Karlovac * 28 6 6 16 22 49 23 R16 NK Varazdin * 28 2 3 23 16 64 8 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated * Karlovac and NK Varazdin were deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12-16: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.