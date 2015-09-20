Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 NK Split 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Istra 1961 0
Saturday, September 19
Hajduk Split 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Rijeka 0 Inter Zapresic 0
Friday, September 18
Osijek 0 NK Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 10 5 5 0 20 4 20
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 10 4 6 0 17 7 18
3 Hajduk Split 10 4 5 1 12 8 17
-------------------------
4 NK Split 10 4 3 3 11 9 15
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 10 4 1 5 16 17 13
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 10 2 5 3 15 17 11
7 Istra 1961 10 2 5 3 12 16 11
8 Inter Zapresic 10 2 5 3 7 13 11
-------------------------
9 Osijek 10 2 3 5 8 18 9
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 10 0 4 6 7 16 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation