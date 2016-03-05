March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 5 NK Zagreb 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 25 17 6 2 48 15 57 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 25 14 10 1 40 17 52 3 Hajduk Split 25 12 7 6 34 20 43 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 26 12 3 11 43 39 39 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 25 9 9 7 25 22 36 6 Inter Zapresic 25 7 11 7 26 35 32 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 25 6 9 10 29 33 27 8 Istra 1961 25 4 9 12 21 38 21 ------------------------- 9 Osijek 25 4 9 12 18 36 21 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 26 1 7 18 19 48 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 6 Dinamo Zagreb v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1400) Rijeka v Osijek (1600) Monday, March 7 NK Split v Istra 1961 (1700) Tuesday, March 8 Inter Zapresic v Hajduk Split (1600)