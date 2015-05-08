Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 NK Split 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Dinamo Zagreb 32 24 8 0 75 19 80 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 32 19 9 4 66 25 66 3 Hajduk Split * 32 13 7 12 54 49 43 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 32 12 6 14 55 58 42 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 33 10 9 14 34 44 39 6 NK Zagreb 32 11 6 15 38 51 39 7 NK Split 33 8 13 12 37 46 37 8 Istra 1961 32 7 12 13 35 53 33 ------------------------- 9 Osijek 32 8 6 18 36 51 30 ------------------------- 10 Zadar 32 8 6 18 35 69 30 ------------------------- C - Champion * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 NK Zagreb v Dinamo Zagreb (1500) Hajduk Split v Osijek (1700) Sunday, May 10 Istra 1961 v Zadar (1500) Rijeka v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1700)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.