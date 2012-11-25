Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 25 NK Zagreb 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Saturday, November 24 Osijek 0 Hajduk Split 0 Rijeka 2 Inter Zapresic 1 NK Split 2 Istra 1961 1 Zadar 4 Cibalia 1 Friday, November 23 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 17 12 2 3 38 14 38 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 17 9 3 5 27 22 30 3 Hajduk Split 17 8 5 4 25 13 29 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 17 8 5 4 26 20 29 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 17 8 3 6 26 21 27 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 17 8 3 6 26 26 27 7 Osijek 17 5 8 4 19 15 23 8 Inter Zapresic 17 4 7 6 21 22 19 9 Istra 1961 17 5 4 8 15 19 19 10 Cibalia 17 4 3 10 15 29 15 11 Zadar 17 3 4 10 18 35 13 ------------------------- 12 NK Zagreb 17 3 3 11 9 29 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation