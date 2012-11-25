Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 25
NK Zagreb 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Saturday, November 24
Osijek 0 Hajduk Split 0
Rijeka 2 Inter Zapresic 1
NK Split 2 Istra 1961 1
Zadar 4 Cibalia 1
Friday, November 23
Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 17 12 2 3 38 14 38
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 17 9 3 5 27 22 30
3 Hajduk Split 17 8 5 4 25 13 29
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 17 8 5 4 26 20 29
-------------------------
5 NK Split 17 8 3 6 26 21 27
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 17 8 3 6 26 26 27
7 Osijek 17 5 8 4 19 15 23
8 Inter Zapresic 17 4 7 6 21 22 19
9 Istra 1961 17 5 4 8 15 19 19
10 Cibalia 17 4 3 10 15 29 15
11 Zadar 17 3 4 10 18 35 13
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 17 3 3 11 9 29 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation