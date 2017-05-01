May 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 1
Osijek 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Sunday, April 30
Istra 1961 0 Hajduk Split 2
NK Split 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Saturday, April 29
Dinamo Zagreb 6 Cibalia 0
Rijeka 2 Inter Zapresic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 31 24 7 0 61 17 79
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 31 22 5 4 56 21 71
3 Hajduk Split 31 17 8 6 56 26 59
4 Osijek 31 18 5 8 46 30 59
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 31 8 11 12 32 36 35
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 31 9 6 16 34 35 33
7 Istra 1961 31 8 9 14 27 43 33
8 Inter Zapresic 31 4 13 14 25 43 25
-------------------------
9 NK Split 31 3 9 19 12 47 18
-------------------------
10 Cibalia 31 2 7 22 21 72 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation