Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 30
NK Split 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hajduk Split 14 8 5 1 20 9 29
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 14 7 7 0 25 10 28
3 Dinamo Zagreb 15 7 6 2 31 11 27
-------------------------
4 NK Split 15 7 4 4 16 13 25
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 14 4 7 3 16 18 19
6 Istra 1961 14 4 5 5 16 24 17
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 14 2 8 4 16 19 14
8 Lokomotiva Zagreb 14 4 2 8 20 24 14
-------------------------
9 Osijek 14 2 4 8 10 25 10
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 14 0 4 10 12 29 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 31
Lokomotiva Zagreb v Osijek (1400)
Istra 1961 v NK Zagreb (1800)
Sunday, November 1
Hajduk Split v Rijeka (1600)
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Inter Zapresic (1800)