Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
NK Zagreb 1 Istra 1961 1
Saturday, August 15
Dinamo Zagreb 3 NK Split 0
Rijeka 0 Hajduk Split 0
Friday, August 14
Inter Zapresic 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 6 3 3 0 12 3 12
-------------------------
2 NK Split 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
3 Istra 1961 6 2 3 1 11 11 9
-------------------------
4 Rijeka 6 1 5 0 9 7 8
-------------------------
5 Hajduk Split 6 1 4 1 6 8 7
6 Inter Zapresic 6 1 4 1 4 7 7
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 6 1 3 2 12 12 6
8 Osijek 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiva Zagreb 5 1 1 3 11 10 4
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 6 0 3 3 5 11 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 17
Osijek v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1800)