Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Istra 1961 0 NK Zagreb 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Osijek 1
Friday, October 30
NK Split 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hajduk Split 14 8 5 1 20 9 29
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 14 7 7 0 25 10 28
3 Dinamo Zagreb 15 7 6 2 31 11 27
-------------------------
4 NK Split 15 7 4 4 16 13 25
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 14 4 7 3 16 18 19
6 Istra 1961 15 4 6 5 16 24 18
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 15 5 2 8 22 25 17
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 14 2 8 4 16 19 14
-------------------------
9 Osijek 15 2 4 9 11 27 10
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 15 0 5 10 12 29 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Hajduk Split v Rijeka (1600)
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Inter Zapresic (1800)