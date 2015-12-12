Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 12 Hajduk Split 0 NK Split 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 Istra 1961 2 Friday, December 11 Inter Zapresic 2 NK Zagreb 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 19 11 6 2 39 14 39 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 19 10 9 0 32 12 39 3 Hajduk Split 20 10 6 4 27 15 36 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 20 8 7 5 21 17 31 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 20 8 3 9 31 32 27 6 Inter Zapresic 20 4 10 6 19 30 22 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 19 4 8 7 23 25 20 8 Istra 1961 20 4 7 9 19 32 19 ------------------------- 9 Osijek 19 4 6 9 14 28 18 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 20 1 6 13 16 36 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 13 Osijek v Dinamo Zagreb (1400) Rijeka v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1600)