March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 1
Inter Zapresic 1 NK Zagreb 2
NK Split 0 Osijek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 21 15 2 4 46 18 47
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 21 10 6 5 30 16 36
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 21 10 6 5 32 25 36
-------------------------
4 NK Split 22 10 4 8 33 27 34
-------------------------
5 Rijeka 21 9 6 6 29 27 33
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 21 9 5 7 30 30 32
7 Osijek 22 6 10 6 21 20 28
8 Istra 1961 21 5 7 9 19 24 22
9 NK Zagreb 22 6 4 12 18 36 22
10 Inter Zapresic 22 4 8 10 24 30 20
11 Cibalia 21 5 5 11 18 31 20
-------------------------
12 Zadar 21 5 5 11 22 38 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 2
Cibalia v Hajduk Split (1400)
Dinamo Zagreb v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1700)
Sunday, March 3
Istra 1961 v Rijeka (1700)